1 transported after four-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa – The investigation continues after a crash just south of 300th St. and Mallard Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

The accident involved four vehicles. The first vehicle was a blue 2001 Buick LeSare owned by Patterson Construction and driven by 78-year-old Evelyn Patterson, of Northwood. Patterson lost control on the icy road and started to spin into the path of oncoming traffic. The second vehicle, a red 2001 Pontiac Aztec, driven by 56-year-old Donald Graft, of Buffalo Center, collided with the Buick, according to a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Patterson’s vehicle went into the west ditch and Graft’s was still in the southbound lane. A third vehicle, a gray 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by 39-year-old Joshua Carpenter, slowed down near the crash, but 58-year-old Paul Orth, of Manly, who was driving a silver 2001 Dodge Durango, was headed south and unable to stop, therefore rear-ending Carpenter’s truck.

A passenger in the fourth vehicle, 41-year-old Christine Graft, of Buffalo Center, was transported by Mason City Fire to Mercy ER with unknown injuries.

The investigation continues.