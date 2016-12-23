2 arrested after Rochester police find nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, $50K cash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two Rochester men are facing charges after a drug investigation revealed a large amount of marijuana and cash.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers pulled over an SUV they knew was being operated by a driver with a revoked license. Police say 25-year-old Cody Hunsley was also a target in a drug investigation, leading to a K9 search of the vehicle. They say the dog indicated on a bag in the back of the SUV and found 3 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Police then searched his home in the 200 block of Marion Road SE where they found 16.5 pounds of marijuana. A search warrant in a family member’s home revealed $50,000 in cash hidden in the wall.

Hunsley faces a felony charge of third-degree controlled substance sales.

A search conducted in a third home in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue SE revealed 32 grams of marijuana. It was there that 23-year-old Pavlo Stinson was arrested on fifth-degree controlled substance possession and fourth-degree sales charges.