A Christmas kitten rescue to thaw your heart

KIMT News 3 – A kitten is now safe, warm and ready for the holidays thanks to a kind couple who stopped to rescue her from the middle of a road on Friday.

According to the Humane Society of North Iowa’s Facebook page, a husband and wife who were driving slowly in the icy conditions saw a black ball of fluff in the middle of the road. The vehicle in front of them went over it, but they stopped and discovered a tiny, wet kitten whose hind legs were frozen and stiff.

After a few minutes of warming her up in the truck, the kitten began purring and using her hind legs. Those at the Humane Society say she’s going to be OK and have named her “Bells.” She’s snuggled up in a warm blanket and enjoying cuddles after being fed a nice meal.

“We are so grateful the couple stopped and rescued this kitty. Had they not, she surely would have either been run over and killed or frozen to death. Thanks to them, Bells is going to have a safe and warm Christmas! We hope you do, too!” the Facebook post reads.