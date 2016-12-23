Apparent murder-suicide in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce.

Police were called to the Chamber offices on 530 Wilson Avenue after someone reported seeing two people down inside the building.  Officers arrived to find the bodies of a man and a woman behind a desk.  A firearm was also found at the scene.  No other Chamber employees were present.

The Faribault Police Department says there appears to be no risk to the general public.  Names of the deceased are being withheld until after family has been notified.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in this matter.

