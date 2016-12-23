It’s not too late to prevent diabetes

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 86 million American adults have prediabetes. Prediabetes is when your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, putting you at a higher risk for diabetes.

Kathy Follmuth of Mason City joined the Diabetes Prevention Program at Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to learn about lifestyle changes she can make to combat prediabetes.

“All the issues with diabetes. The feet, just everything, the eyes, “Things I watched my dad and my brothers deal with,” said Follmuth. “I don’t want that. I just retired, I want to be healthy.”

Follmuth learned to incorporate more protein in her diet. She said there’s no longer any fat free and low fat food in her diet because they contain more sugar.

The diet change helped Follmuth lower her A1C glucose levels from 6.1 in January to 5.3 in June. “That isn’t even prediabetic anymore, oh my goodness, that is huge,” said Follmuth.

Follmuth said the change in her diet helped her lose 60 lbs. She used the ‘My Fitness Pal’ app on her smartphone to log food eaten and exercise. She said it was really easy losing weight with the help of the year-long program.

“It [the program] provides peer support, discussion, accountability and education obviously along with it,” said Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health dietitian Katelyn Nicholson.

Follmuth recommended people to sign up for the program with a friend. “With Carrie [daughter] and I, we did this together,” said Follmuth. “We did it together and you just have to be on board with someone else and that support system.”

For more information on the Diabetes Prevention Program at Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, visit http://cghealth.com/topics/diabetes-prevention-program.