Major hotel project to begin in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction is expected to begin soon on a new Hilton hotel in the downtown area.

Titan Development and Investments and Harbor Bay Real Advisors have announced that work will start before the end of the year at the southeast corner of Broadway Avenue and Center Street. The developers say the mixed-use tower, initial plans for which were first announced in 2013, is one of the first projects under Rochester’s Destination Medical Center initiative.

“This transformational and iconic development will vastly enhance the unique offerings to visitors and locals in downtown Rochester and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Harbor Bay,” said Andy Chafoulias, CEO of Titan.

The 264 room hotel will connect to the downtown skyway system and include ballrooms and conference rooms. The developers say the start of this construction will also allow the city of Rochester to begin building a city-owned parking deck next to the hotel.

“This upscale Hilton will meet the needs of a diverse demographic of travelers that are visiting Mayo Clinic or are here for business travel,” said Gus Chafoulias, Rochester developer and visionary of the project.