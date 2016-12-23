Mason City woman arrested on drug, theft charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is facing drug and theft charges.

25-year-old Jessy Leigh Adkisson of Mason City is accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and 5th degree theft. Police say Adkisson was found with meth near a park on Thursday night, allegedly waiting for someone to arrive and buy it from her. She also allegedly stole someone’s cell phone earlier that same day.

In addition, Adkisson is accused of violating a no contact order issued in a domestic abuse assault case.

She was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at around 1:41 am Friday.