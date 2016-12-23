Military family is reunited for Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On the eve of Christmas Eve, Rich and Joyce Lehman of Rochester received an early gift. Joyce had entered and won the Minnesota 97.5FM Christmas Miracle contest to fly a loved one home for the holidays.

“They called me and said I won so our daughter is coming in with her husband and our grandson,” Joyce explains. “It’s been four years since she joined up so she hasn’t been home for Christmas since she joined the military.”

Their daughter Rachel Thomas is a Police Officer with the United States Air Force and is based out of Florida. But for the first time in a while, she gets to have a white Christmas in Minnesota with her family.

“I was shocked,” Rachel says. “I was excited but shocked. It means a lot, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Rachel, her husband and their 8 month old son Hunter will spend the next four days in Rochester. It’s a gift the Lehman family is grateful for.

“I just really want to thank the Rochester Airport and 97.5, I mean this is an incredible gift they gave us and we’re just so blessed that they chose her,” Joyce adds.

The cost of the flights for Rachel and her husband were covered by the Rochester International Airport.