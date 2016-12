ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s more than two decades since food labels have been switched up in this country, but that is going to change in 2017.

Federal authorities are putting on new labels that will show a serving size which exhibits how much people actually eat, not how much they are supposed to eat. Also the number of calories will be in a bigger font and easier to read. There is also new information on added sugars during production and even Vitamin D.