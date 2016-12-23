Snowplows on the roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Drivers should be prepared to encounter lots of snowplows on the roads and highways.

The operations and maintenance manager for Mason City says his staff have been very busy clearing roads.

He also says that they are highly trained to operate the machinery on the roads.

“We normally get our trucks ready in advance of the event if we can do that and the operators go through and do a complete safety check on all of our equipment, all of our other operators are CDL licensed drivers in the state of Iowa, so we run them through to a training course and they all kind of learn as the go about plowing,” William Strangler.

William recommends residents pull the snow into their yards and not snow blow it back on the roads.

