Tips to prevent holiday accidents

MASON CITY, Iowa- You may still have a lot to do before Christmas, but make sure you’re doing carefully to prevent ending up in the emergency room.

Mercy Medical Center ER Clinical Leader Kelly Linderman said this time of year, they see a lot more people coming in the ER because of chest pains from shoveling snow and weather related injures ranging from slipping on ice to car accidents

Linderman said whether you’re doing outdoor chores or planning on traveling for the holiday, make sure to time your time.

“Slow down, no texting and driving. “If you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t go anywhere, or definitely wait until the weather gets better.”

Linderman said remember to eat and drink in moderation. She said the ER often sees a handful of falls related to alcohol-related incidents during this time of year.