Two out of three drug suspects are pleading guilty

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
DRUG COURT-PKG

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two of three drug defendants arrested in October are pleading guilty.

Steven Voeun
Steven Voeun

24-year-old Steven Bounkoa Voeun, 27-year-old Ashely Yang and 24-year-old Brandon Danny Sum, all of Rochester, were taken into custody after a police search on October 5 allegedly found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and Xanax pills.

Sum previously entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree sale of cocaine.

Ashely Yang
Ashely Yang

Voeun is now pleading guilty to 5th degree sale of marijuana and Yang is pleading guilty to 5th degree possession of marijuana.

Sum is due to stand trial and February 27.  Voeun will be sentenced February 13 and Yang will be sentenced December 29.

Brandon Sum
Brandon Sum

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s