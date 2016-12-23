Two out of three drug suspects are pleading guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two of three drug defendants arrested in October are pleading guilty.

24-year-old Steven Bounkoa Voeun, 27-year-old Ashely Yang and 24-year-old Brandon Danny Sum, all of Rochester, were taken into custody after a police search on October 5 allegedly found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and Xanax pills.

Sum previously entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree sale of cocaine.

Voeun is now pleading guilty to 5th degree sale of marijuana and Yang is pleading guilty to 5th degree possession of marijuana.

Sum is due to stand trial and February 27. Voeun will be sentenced February 13 and Yang will be sentenced December 29.