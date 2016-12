FILLMORE CO., Minn. – With the new legislative session coming around the corner, a local lawmaker wants to help veterans.

State Rep. Greg Davids says he will introduce a bill that will create a veterans home in Fillmore County. Davids says the nearest home for these special people is more than 70 miles away and they believe the need is in our area. He tells us lawmakers are mostly behind this and adds it will take years to get approved through all the correct channels.