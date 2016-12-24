Christmas Eve candle light service

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Zion Lutheran Church held a candle light Christmas Eve service on Saturday at the Dock in Clear Lake.

Hundreds of families filled the building to learn and listen to the true meaning of Christmas. Zion Lutheran Church director of admissions Megan Watson said its always important for families to be together during this time.

“It’s great having all of the families this holiday season, seeing faces of kids that have gone off to college and are coming back,” said Watson. “It’s great for families to come together and celebrate such an awesome day and to do that as a family as traditional.”

The church held several services on Saturday. The last service will be at 7 p.m.