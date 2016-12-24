Vaccine for Ebola

KIMT News 3-A vaccine that an Iowa-based company helped develop is expected to stop one of the world’s deadliest viruses.

The Ames-based company, NewLink Genetics, helped test and refine an Ebola vaccine that was invented by Canadian scientists.

A study in the British Medical Journal, The Lancent, shows their vaccine is 100% effective in protecting people against Ebola. Ebola is an infectious virus that has killed thousands.

They say the shots will protect people who might have come in contact with an infected person. Employees say the vaccine’s success should mean the world will never see another widespread Ebola epidemic.