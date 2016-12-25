Holy Family Church Christmas Dinner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Christmas is a time where many families come together to fellowship, eat and celebrate, but not everyone has that opportunity to do so.

That’s why Holy Family Church in Mason City hosted their annual Christmas dinner.

Hundreds of people were in attendance as they enjoyed delicious ham, turkey, mash potatoes and gravy.

One local resident says it has been a tradition for him to come out and volunteer and this year he started a new a tradition with his wife.

“This is my first time coming to serve this year Tony has been coming for the past nine years and so we just recently got married and he wanted to start new Christmas traditions,’ says Keely Maskarina, Volunteer.

Meals were also delivered to those who weren’t able to make it out of their homes.