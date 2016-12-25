Three hurt in Freeborn County collision

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
mn state patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident injured three people Friday evening in southern Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, 67-year-old Sidney A. Troutner of Albert Lea was driving a car north on Highway 65 in Freeborn County.  Troutner lost control around 6:06 pm near mile marker 309 and went into the southbound lane, colliding head on with the van driven by 48-year-old Johnna H. Emond of Cottage Grove.

Emond and two passengers, 18-year-old Jennifer K. Emond of Northwood, Iowa, and 21-year-old Timothy A. Weis of Austin, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.  Troutner was apparently unharmed.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, Glenville fire and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s