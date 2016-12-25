Three hurt in Freeborn County collision

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident injured three people Friday evening in southern Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, 67-year-old Sidney A. Troutner of Albert Lea was driving a car north on Highway 65 in Freeborn County. Troutner lost control around 6:06 pm near mile marker 309 and went into the southbound lane, colliding head on with the van driven by 48-year-old Johnna H. Emond of Cottage Grove.

Emond and two passengers, 18-year-old Jennifer K. Emond of Northwood, Iowa, and 21-year-old Timothy A. Weis of Austin, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Troutner was apparently unharmed.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, Glenville fire and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.