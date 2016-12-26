ATM Stolen from Bank

ROCKWELL, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an ATM was reported stolen from a bank in north Iowa.

The Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:00 Sunday morning, deputies responded to the First Security Bank in Rockwell. A caller told dispatchers that they had spotted a white pickup truck hauling the ATM away from the bank. Deputies say the bank’s door and a window were both damaged.

Deputy Brian Koob says they are reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify a suspect. If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.