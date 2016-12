CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Charles City woman received quite the holiday gift. According to the Iowa Lottery, Mary Jestre has claimed a $10,000 winner. The winning scratch ticket is the fifth of the 33 $10,000 available in the lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” game. Jestre claimed the prize Wednesday in Mason City. She bought her winning ticket at the Osage Kwik Star.

Advertisement