Christmas arrives with slippery roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Despite seeing some very icy conditions on roadways this weekend, local authorities say it was actually Friday that gave the most people fits.

On Friday several inches of snow fell in our area and the Minnesota State Patrol says that’s when most of the accident happens. On Sunday, we are told, they did receive reports of cars being spun out due to the ice but not as bad as Friday. Members of law enforcement also say there was only one fatal in the state, which is significantly down from what they expect from a busy holiday travel weekend.