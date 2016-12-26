Christmas arrives with slippery roads

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
-mn-roads-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Despite seeing some very icy conditions on roadways this weekend, local authorities say it was actually Friday that gave the most people fits.

On Friday several inches of snow fell in our area and the Minnesota State Patrol says that’s when most of the accident happens. On Sunday, we are told, they did receive reports of cars being spun out due to the ice but not as bad as Friday. Members of law enforcement also say there was only one fatal in the state, which is significantly down from what they expect from a busy holiday travel weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s