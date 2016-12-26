Local tree grower says Christmas Tree sales up this year

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Local tree growers say this years weather was tough on Christmas trees. Much like other crops, the floods of October were too much moister for the trees. However, local growers say sales were still up this year.

“I think many people are starting to realize the environmental benefit of real trees,” says Mark Fisher, owner of Fisher Trees in Clear Lake. “Christmas trees capture carbon and make oxygen year round. It also gets kids out of the house and off the IPads.”

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture say around 40,000 trees are harvest each year.