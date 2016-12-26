Deputies say ATM stolen

ROCKWELL, Iowa – A small town bank had an unexpected visit this weekend as local deputies report their ATM was stolen.

Even those with Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office are surprised to see that an ATM has been stolen at First Security Bank in Rockwell. Deputy Brian Koob says a citizen reported the ATM stolen, saying around three Sunday morning they saw a truck hauling an ATM. Deputies are now looking for a white truck, single cab.

Koob says he’s thankful someone called in the suspicious activity.

“It’s great having citizens’ help, that’s how we are able to do our job. We’re requesting the public to be able to assist us further in this case,” Koob said.

Surveillance video will be reviewed Koob said.

Anyone with any information can contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.