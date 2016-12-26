Liquor sales up throughout the state

Brian Tabick By Published:
booze

KIMT News 3- According to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division state liquor sales are up around 4% topping out at $289 million for fiscal year 2016.

Those locally say this time of year is when they see the highest numbers of sales and say they may be even higher than that.

“We usually do about 40% of our liquor sales during the holidays,” says Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits Manager Bruce Long. “This year we might be up around 10%.

Long says they have seen a steady growth in their sales for the last several years and doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s