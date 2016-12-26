Liquor sales up throughout the state

KIMT News 3- According to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division state liquor sales are up around 4% topping out at $289 million for fiscal year 2016.

Those locally say this time of year is when they see the highest numbers of sales and say they may be even higher than that.

“We usually do about 40% of our liquor sales during the holidays,” says Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits Manager Bruce Long. “This year we might be up around 10%.

Long says they have seen a steady growth in their sales for the last several years and doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.