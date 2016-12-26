Losing music icons

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another giant in the music industry passes away, leaving many fans to grieve.

George Michael died over the weekend. The artist was known for many hits over the decades but his death is shocking many. He is now another artist to die in 2016. You may remember Prince died in April, and then David Bowie, both had huge followings across the globe. We talked to a local record shop owner who tells us he believes many people take these deaths hard because the music these artists put out, people can become emotionally attached.