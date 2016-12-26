‘Tis the season of giving

MASON CITY, Iowa- The day after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the season as people exchange gifts and use those gift cards.

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless executive director Jeannie Kingery said if you’re getting new clothes and don’t know what to do with your old clothing, she recommends donating it.

“We absolutely take used clothing all the time,” said Kingery.

Kingery said many of the people that come to the homeless shelters have barely own anything. “I mean we had a woman come in last year who didn’t even have shoes on her feet, so they’re more than happy to have your used items.”

She said this time of year, a lot people are aware of those in need and drop off all kinds of clothing.

“It’s been amazing how giving people have been from the community,” said Kingery.

Kingery said clothes can go fast and a variety of sizes are always needed. She said the shelters always accept clothing throughout the year. “Everything helps.”