Another infected deer discovered in Fillmore County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a third infected deer has been discovered in the southeastern part of the state.

A hunter harvested the deer in mid-November. Two other deer with chronic wasting disease (CWD) were previously found about four miles west of Lanesboro and this third animal was killed about five miles north of that.

An area taxidermist provided a sample of the deer to the DNR for testing, which confirmed the presence of the disease.

Before these three cases in Fillmore County, the DNR says the only other wild deer found with CWD was near Pine Island in 2010.

A disease management zone has been declared in designated deer permit area 603 and a special hunt has been authorized.

“We strongly encourage landowners to participate in the special hunt that begins December 31,” said Dr. Lou Cornicelli, the DNR’s wildlife research manager. “When the landowner shooting program begins January 16, they’ll be allowed to take additional deer.”

This latest discovery also affects farmed deer and elk. “The Minnesota Board of Animal Health regulates farmed deer and elk in the state and has created a 10-mile disease control zone around this latest positive case,” said Dr. Paul Anderson of the Board of Animal Health. “There is one additional deer farm within the new zone and movement restrictions have been placed on the herd. These restrictions can be removed if double fencing is constructed on the farm.”