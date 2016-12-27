Boone teen accused of child endangerment in North Iowa

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Nathan Jacobson
Nathan Jacobson

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A child endangerment charge has been filed against an 18-year-old.

Authorities say that when Nathan Douglas Jacobson of Boone was taking care of a two-month old baby on October 17 in Floyd County, the infant suffered multiple bruises on the face and head, subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental state.  These injuries were allegedly caused by the baby being dropped, shaken and slapped.

Jacobson was arrested in Boone County on December 17.   He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.  He is officially charged with child endangerment causing serious injury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s