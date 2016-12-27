Christmas tree recycle time

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
trees-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Now that one of the winter holidays is over, many of you may be wondering what to do with that tree.

Local counties, like Olmsted, have tree composting services which allow you to haul your tree to a site and drop it off. The only trees allowed are natural and each has to be stripped of all decorations and plastic. Once they are collected, the trees will be used for fuel for electricity and steam in area buildings.

People can stop by the compost site during daylight hours seven days a week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s