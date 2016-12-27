Christmas tree recycle time

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Now that one of the winter holidays is over, many of you may be wondering what to do with that tree.

Local counties, like Olmsted, have tree composting services which allow you to haul your tree to a site and drop it off. The only trees allowed are natural and each has to be stripped of all decorations and plastic. Once they are collected, the trees will be used for fuel for electricity and steam in area buildings.

People can stop by the compost site during daylight hours seven days a week.