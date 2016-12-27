Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is accused of 3rd degree sexual abuse.

40-year-old Robert Martell Bucker of Clear Lake was arrested on Friday and is being held on $10,000 bond. Police say Bucker had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl at his apartment on December 12. The victim allegedly said that Buckner climbed onto her bed and touched her genitals.

When questioned by police on December 16, Buckner allegedly admitted climbing onto the girl’s bed but said he was doing it to look out the window to see if Payless Foods was still open so he could buy more cigarettes.

On December 23, Clear Lake police executed a search warrant at Buckner’s apartment and say that photographs taken of the view from the window show that Payless Foods cannot be seen.