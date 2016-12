ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire destroyed a trailer in Oronoco on Friday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2:57 pm at 3611 85th Street NW, lot # 39. When crews arrived, the trailer was on fire and wound up being a total loss. The cause of the flames is not known but authorities do not believe there is anything suspicious about the blaze.

The owner of the trailer was not at home when it caught fire.