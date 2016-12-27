Man allegedly found in Rochester storage locker

ROCHSTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught inside a storage locker.

The incident took place early Sunday at Allstate Car Wash & Mini Storage. An employee says he was putting down salt when he noticed a locker that was missing its lock. The employee says when he tried to open it, it would not open. He then checked the security video and says he saw someone going into the locker and not coming out.

Rochester police arrived and that’s when 29-year-old James Scanlan allegedly exited the locker and was taken into custody. Police say nothing seems to have been taken but Scanlan is facing multiple charges, including burglary.