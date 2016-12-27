Man gets probation for hitting a police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Austin man who elbowed a Rochester police officer in the face has gotten probation.

25-year-old Jasper Cameron Julios pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and 4th degree intentional damage to property. He received one year of supervised probation and must do 30 hours of community service or pay a $300 fine.

On April 14, police responded to a report of a man knocking on apartment doors. When an officer arrived, Julios allegedly had a fire extinguisher and sprayed it all over the hallway. When the officer tried to handcuff Julios, he elbowed her in the face.