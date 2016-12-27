Moving law enforcement forward in the new year

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- With the number of officer involved shootings and attacks on law enforcement this year, many of those who wear the badge say next year needs to be different.

“It’s been tough, it’s been a tough couple of years,” says Captian Mike Colby of the Clear Lake Police Department. “This last year was real tough even for law-enforcement in Iowa.”

Next year the FBI plans to start a database that will track all police involved shootings. Those locally say authorities need to do more to educate the public on the duties of law enforcement as well as look at new ways to train officers.

Those with the Clear Lake Police Department say training changes will be a priority next year.

“We all want to go home to our families and part of that is going to be for us to learn how to train to assist other officers, be aware of where the threats are coming from, and also, from our command staff level, to be able to speak with communities so that they know exactly what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” Captain Colby Says.

Captain Colby says they have already started looking at different ways to train.