No illegal booze sales found in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says no violations were found during a recent alcohol compliance check.

15 establishments throughout the county were tested on December 19 to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage customer. Two decoys between the ages of 18 and 20 were sent in and, in every case, the store clerk checked their ID and refused to sell to them.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says this is an improvement over 2015, when two sales of alcohol to an underage customer were caught.