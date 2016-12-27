One hurt in southern Minnesota crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident early Tuesday in Fillmore County has injured one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 52-year-old Kenneth L. Brandt of Spring Valley was driving east on Highway 16, about 3 miles east of Spring Valley, and when he tried to make a left turn he was rear ended by the car driven by 21-year-old Izach Q. Overend of Fountain. The collision happened around 1:48 am.

Overend suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury. Brandt was apparently unharmed.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office as well as Spring Valley fire and EMS assisted at the scene.