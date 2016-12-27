One hurt in southern Minnesota crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident early Tuesday in Fillmore County has injured one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 52-year-old Kenneth L. Brandt of Spring Valley was driving east on Highway 16, about 3 miles east of Spring Valley, and when he tried to make a left turn he was rear ended by the car driven by 21-year-old Izach Q. Overend of Fountain.  The collision happened around 1:48 am.

Overend suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.  Brandt was apparently unharmed.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office as well as Spring Valley fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s