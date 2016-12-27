Potty parity at Floyd County Courthouse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It’s an issue Floyd County Supervisors are hoping to put to an end.

Tuesday, a change was approved that makes bathrooms on the ground and third floors unisex. One was only open to employees and the other was just for men.

Changes are also coming to bathrooms on the second floor to make them handicap accessible.

County Supervisor Mark Kuhn who pointed out the issues is glad to see a change.

“We have achieved potty parity. We now have two bathrooms that are handicap accessible for both men and women,” Kuhn said.

The biggest change approved is the addition of a baby diaper changing station on the third floor. The total cost of the changes is nearly $800.