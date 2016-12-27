Recycling holiday lights

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- With Christmas being over, many people are starting to take down their holiday lights. If you’re looking to get rid of them altogether, you might not want to throw them into the garbage.

Freeborn Mower Cooperative Services is collecting unwanted holiday lights. They want to make sure these lights stay out of landfills.

“As a cooperative, one of our principles is a commitment to the community so we try to dispose of this properly,” said Mike Murtaugh, Director of Engineer Services at Freeborn Mower Cooperative Services.

They’re partnering up with Jobs Plus from Owatonna and they will get rid of the lights.

“In their workshop, they dismantle and break them down into their different components and recycle them in the proper way,” said Murtaugh. “They get the copper out of the cords that have value.”

You can drop them off Monday through Friday from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. They will collect them until January 13th.