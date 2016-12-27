Sheriff Rick Lynch retiring

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Floyd County Sheriff Rick Lynch will be taking off his badge in just days as he gets ready for retirement.

Lynch became a dispatcher and sheriff reserve with Floyd County in 1992.  In 1998, he was elected sheriff.  He says he saw a lot during his tenure, but one case he remembers well is when 5 year old Evelyn Miller disappeared.  Miller went missing in 2005, her body was found days later along the banks of the Cedar River.

“Really you know that day as a, it didn’t just change the plans for that day it really changed the sheriff’s office, changed this community, changed me personally,” Lynch said.

Lynch has already started training for his new job.  He’ll be working with special needs kids at Comprehensive Systems in Charles City.

Chief Deputy Jeff Crooks is to be sworn in on January 3rd.

