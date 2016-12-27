Shot fired Christmas day in Rochester

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Rochester police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a report of gunfire on Christmas Day.

Witnesses say they heard two gunshots around 6 pm Sunday in the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE.  The witnesses say they looked outside and saw a man being punched.  When they went to check on the man, everyone involved allegedly left the area.

Officers say they found a shell casing in the street and a bullet hole in a nearby apartment building.

There have been no arrests but anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s