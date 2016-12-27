Shot fired Christmas day in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a report of gunfire on Christmas Day.

Witnesses say they heard two gunshots around 6 pm Sunday in the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE. The witnesses say they looked outside and saw a man being punched. When they went to check on the man, everyone involved allegedly left the area.

Officers say they found a shell casing in the street and a bullet hole in a nearby apartment building.

There have been no arrests but anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.