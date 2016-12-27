Stuck truck in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A truck got stuck under a bridge Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:20 am on 1st Street SW in Mason City when a westbound semi trailer was too tall to get under a railroad bridge. The clearance for the bridge was 11’ 6’’ and authorities say the trailer was much higher than that.

The trailer, which was full of paper, was totaled and the bridge is being checked for structural damage.

Traffic has been restricted to one lane and authorities say it could be some time before the scene is cleared up.