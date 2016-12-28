A city is seeking tenants for historical buildings

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Albert Lea is looking to preserve two historical buildings. Now they’re looking for people who are interested in being tenants.

“I’m really excited about something going in the bank building,” said Tami Staker, Owner of Celebrations – Party, Gifts & Toys.

City officials are looking to find new uses for the Freeborn Bank and Jacobson Buildings.

“The bank building and Jacobson building are one of the anchor buildings in the downtown on the corner,” said Chad Adams, Albert Lea City Manager. “It’s got great architectural appeal and it means a lot to the downtown. We’ve seen great success with the rest of the downtown the last couple of years.”

The city is currently requesting proposals from tenants and Staler is excited about the progress.

“We’re at a point in our downtown where things are really starting to rock and roll and to have a building that size full will be awesome.”

Some folks want to see the buildings get turned into apartments while others would like to see businesses or restaurants move in. Either way the project has garnered a lot of interest.

“This is one of the projects that attracted me to Albert Lea,” said Adams. “It’s been a tough project and it’s a complicated one, but it’ll mean a lot to me professionally. However, more so it’ll be a great benefit to downtown and our local economy.”

If you’re interested in becoming a tenant you can contact City Hall.