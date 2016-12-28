Deadly fire in North Iowa

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
fire

TITONKA, – One person is dead and two firefighters hurt after a house fire in Kossuth County.

The fire happened Tuesday night in Titonka at a home occupied by four people.  The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says the flames killed 59-year-old Daniel William Planz and two firefighters had to be transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center for treatment.

The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Fire departments from Titonka and Burt, EMS from Titonka and Algona, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, West Hancock Ambulance Service, Kossuth Emergency Management, Kossuth County medical examiner, the Iowa DNR, Algona police, the American Red Cross and the Kossuth County Secondary Roads department all assisted with this incident.

