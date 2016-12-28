Limb Lab makes another dream come true

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A girl from Jamaica is having an experience she won’t soon forget, thanks to a local business.

6-year-old Rusheka is spending time at the Limb Lab in downtown Rochester. The young girl, who hasn’t had one of her legs since she was 3, is being given a prosthetic leg. Officials at Limb Lab not only flew Rusheka and her mother to the U.S. but are also setting her up with the leg for free. Along with that, a local hotel is letting the family stay in a suite for 10 days, free of charge.

Over the past 10 days Rusheka has been trying on different prosthetics and on Thursday she will be fitted with her last one before flying home.