MASON CITY, Iowa – Dam repair work is closing East Park.

The closure will start at 7 am Thursday and the park will remain off limits to the public on weekdays, but reopen at 5 pm on Fridays and will remain open on the weekends. This schedule will remain in place until repairs on Dams #1 and #2 are completed, which is expected to take about a month.

The Rotary Cannonball 457 area will still be open.