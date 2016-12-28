Missing girl reported in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Angel Marie Herman was reported missing Wednesday morning to the Mason City Police Department. She was last seen December 21 and family members told police she may have left the area with a male she met online. However, the family also says it is unusual for her not to be in touch with them every day.

Angel Herman is described at 5’ 3’’, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Mason City police at 641-421-3636 or contact your local law enforcement agency.