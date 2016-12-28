MASON CITY, Iowa – Approximately 65 percent of U.S. households have a pet at their home, but that might be a problem with more than 60 percent of Americans found to be obese.

Dr. Jeff Cornick says overweight pets are a growing concern. He suggests one of the biggest reasons is lack of communication. Cornick says making sure everyone in the home knows when a pet is being fed and how much is key. If your pet is drinking more water than usual and drinking water out of places that aren’t considered normal, those could be signs of diabetes.

“With obesity and overweight we get a animal that will have mobility problems which is a lot of stress on their joints, can lead to arthritis and more painful and difficult to move around,” Cornick said.

Cornick says you shouldn’t always rely on the instructions on your dog’s bag of food when determining a portion size. Instead, he suggests taking your dog’s weight, breed, and exercise routine into consideration.