Snowshoeing at Lime Creek

MASON CITY, Iowa – Kids and parents alike spent a little bit of time outdoors Wednesday enjoying the beautiful weather. The Lime Creek Nature Center sponsored a snowshoe hike to get kids out of the house during Christmas break.

For some, it was their first time putting on snow shoes, but any activity to get some fresh air was welcome.

“I have never snowshoed before but this might be something that we can get for ourselves for the future you know for a winter activity to keep us going,” parent Sandy Shonka said.

The center also served up hot chocolate for all those who took part.