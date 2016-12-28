Three accused of vehicle break-ins in Rockwell

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Charges have been filed against three people for allegedly breaking into vehicles at a nursing home.

The vehicle burglaries at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home were reported to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on November 28. After investigating, warrants were issued for three suspects.

26-year-old Logan Warland of Fort Dodge has been accused of two counts of 3rd degree burglary, ongoing criminal conduct and driving while barred. 23-year-old Blake Peterson of Kensett and 37-year-old Jodi Mohr of Gowrie are facing aggravated misdemeanor charges of aiding and abetting.

Warland is currently being held in the Webster County Jail and Peterson is in the Worth County Jail. Mohr remains at large.

This case remains under investigation in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Worth, Boone, Kossuth and Webster counties, as well as in Britt, Garner, Fort Dodge, Grundy Center, Humboldt, Kanawha and West Liberty.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is also assisting local law enforcement.