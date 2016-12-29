Charges dismissed in northeast Iowa burglary

DECORAH, Iowa – Charges have been dropped against a Winneshiek County man accused of burglary.

22-year-old Ronald Lewis Harrison of Ridgeway was arrested on December 22 after The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home. Deputies said they found a welder and a chainsaw that had been reported stolen in March. The criminal complaint says Harrison’s DNA was also found at the scene of the thefts.

He was charged with 3rd degree burglary and 3rd degree theft but on Wednesday, the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office asked for the charges to be dismissed because there was insufficient evidence to go forward with prosecution.