Clear Lake Chamber teams up to combat sex trafficking

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Human trafficking can happen anywhere and interstates like I-35 are hot beds for this type of crime. That’s why the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Crisis Intervention.

Clear Lake is a town that doubles in population during the summer due to the amount of tourists coming to the area. Those with the chamber say it is very important to train hotel staff, gas station clerks and other front like positions on the warning signs to make sure trafficking ins’t happening in their community.

“We really want to be able to just know what to look for,” says Libbey Pattons, Director of Tourism at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. “We love tourism season and we want everybody to be safe. “That’s why we feel like it’s our role in the community to be a leader and really get the word out.”

Pattons says they plan to start lining up speakers and other events within the next couple of weeks.